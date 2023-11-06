Below Deck 11 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of reality series; what to expect

With several reality series making their returns with new installments, fans of Below Deck can also rejoice as their favorite show is back with a new season. The first sneak peek at season 11 of the popular series was released on November 4, 2023. Here's what we know about the upcoming edition including the release date, cast, sneak peek details, and more.

Below Deck 11 release date and cast

Season 11 of Below Deck will premiere on February 5, 2024, on Bravo, with a special 75-minute episode at 9 pm ET. Each of the new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The sneak peek teases, "There's a new captain this season, and he isn't afraid to lay down the law with the crew." Meanwhile, the cast of the upcoming season includes Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Ben Willoughby who will be making their return to the show.

They will be joined by several new additions namely Captain Kerry Titheradge and Chef Anthony Iracane, Marie Marquis, Kyle Stillie, Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual. As per the press release, Titheradge is known for being disciplined and will be leading the charge on M/Y St. David this time around using his 30 years of skill and experience.

Below Deck 11 sneak peek

The sneak peek of the season features the gorgeous locations of Grenada, Spain, as the cast leaves for a brand-new adventure. "I know I have big shoes to fill, but I like it that way," the Captain says in the video and adds, "We all have good days, full of rainbows and unicorns. Then we have some bad days, right?" He further says, "I expect perfection. You work hard, you'll be rewarded." He proceeds to also give a warning.

Watch the sneak peek of Below Deck 11 here:

"You f*ck around, I will f*ck turn in a heartbeat, Titheradge states. The video gives a glimpse of gorgeous backdrops, stunning ocean views, mistakes at work, sun sports, and more. Another dialogue from the video says, "I think it's time for a shower, a shave, a little misbehave," which is followed by clips of the cast members making out. The captain then talks about how the easy part is driving the boat and the hard part is managing the crew.

Fan reactions to Below Deck 11 sneak peek

The video further sees mentions of disrespect, disregard of authority, appreciation, and the boat being cursed. One user commented, "This looks sooo juicy! Wheeee, can't wait! Happy to see Fraser and Ben back. Hope the rest of the crew aren't jerks." Another wrote, "Captain Kerry.. big YES from me! So looking forward to this season. And Fraser too! Much needed breath of fresh air for Below Deck, we're in for some great watching."

