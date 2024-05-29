Below Deck Season 11: Are Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie Still In Relationship? Exploring As The Show Wraps Up With Drama

In Below Deck season 11, stew Barbie Pascual and deckhand Kyle Stillie's boatmance was a significant storyline. Barbie initially had doubts about their compatibility despite growing feelings for Kyle.

He, from Scotland, was clear about his interest but gave Barbie space to sort through her emotions, even as she briefly considered Bosun Jared Woodin.

Are Barbie Pascual and deckhand Kyle Stillie still together?

As the season progressed, Barbie and Kyle couldn't ignore their attraction and started a relationship aboard St. David. However, they faced challenges, particularly Barbie's concerns over her conservative father's potential reaction to their intimacy. Their relationship hit a rough patch during a crew night out when Barbie felt unsupported by Kyle, leading to a heated argument.

The situation escalated when Barbie, upset by criticism from fellow crew member Xandi Olivier about her work ethic, stormed off the yacht, packing her belongings and leaving in anger, stating she didn't want to talk to Kyle again.

After the season aired, reports indicated Kyle was using a dating app in Montana, suggesting their boatmance didn't continue after filming ended. Barbie later confirmed their split, expressing affection for Kyle but revealing they were no longer together.

She shared she's now in a happy relationship with someone whose values align better with hers. Despite their chemistry on the yacht, Barbie and Kyle's Below Deck romance didn't extend beyond the show's filming.

Below Deck Season 11 faces major changes

Below Deck’s latest season is wrapping up soon! The Bravo reality show's 11th season finale airs tonight, May 27. It's been an eventful season with lots of drama and excitement.

Before the season began, Bravo promised viewers "budding boat romances, explosive nights out, and department drama" aboard St. David in Grenada, and they delivered just that.

Throughout the season, viewers witnessed crew members being fired or quitting, new romantic relationships forming on the boat, and even some tension involving a Real Housewives star. The crew navigated the Caribbean waters around Grenada, catering to demanding clients and exploring stunning destinations.

Like past seasons, this one also saw changes in the crew. Two members were fired, one crew member quit, and three new faces joined to fill the gaps.

Jared Woodin, who started as Bosun, was let go in episode seven due to his lack of experience and behavior issues. Chef Anthony Iracane faced challenges with timing and organization, leading to his dismissal in episode 11.

Stewardess Cat Baugh decided to leave the crew in episode seven due to personal reasons.

Below Deck has already been renewed for a 12th season!

