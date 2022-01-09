Ben Affleck ADMITS shooting Justice League was an 'awful' experience: It was everything that I didn’t like

Ben Affleck describes the experience of filming Justice League as "awful." The actor initially appeared as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and then reprised his character in Justice League the following year.

After the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, many praised Affleck's performance as Bruce Wayne. Many people were thrilled to witness the all-star DC characters, including Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg, in Justice League (Ray Fisher). The film, on the other hand, suffered a series of setbacks that resulted in a finished product that received mixed reviews.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck admits that filming Justice League was awful for him. He clarifies that it was the combination of difficulties in his personal life and filming concerns that made the occasion more difficult. At the time of filming, Affleck was going through a divorce with actress Jennifer Garner. Along with the devastating death of Zack Snyder's daughter, which prompted director and screenwriter Joss Whedon to conclude reshoots, the actor found the experience to be overwhelming.

Affleck said as per Screenrant, "It was really “Justice League” that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then [director] Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy [Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, “I’m not doing this anymore.” It’s not even about, like, “Justice League” was so bad. Because it could have been anything."

The film Justice League may have been the last straw for the actor. With The Flash being his only planned appearance as Bruce Wayne, the actor has turned his attention to non-IP projects. His picture, The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott and co-written by long-time creative partner Matt Damon, did not work that great in the box office. This news, however, does not appear to slow Affleck down, since his recent film, The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, and Deep Water, directed by Adrian Lyne, represent a departure for the actor.

