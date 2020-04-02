Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas can't keep their hands off of each other during stroll; Jennifer Garner rides solo

The romance between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas is heating up by the day as the two couldn't keep their hands off of each other during a stroll in LA. On the other hand, Jennifer Garner was seen going for a walk with her and Ben's three children. Check out their photos below.

It's just been a few weeks since the Hollywood romance between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas began but the lovebirds can't seem to be getting enough of each other. It was on the sets of their movie, Deep Water, where the pair met and fell in love and since then, the two have been spending all their time together. Given how everyone is on quarantine mode, due to the coronavirus scare, Ben and Ana have found an ample amount of time to spend it with each other.

Keeping up with the casual strolls in LA, the paparazzi were able to capture the couple yet again walking their pet dogs and couldn't seem to keep their hands off of each other. Affleck, who has been dealing with his alcohol addiction for quite some time, looked hale and hearty as he paired a dark blue button-down with grey jeans and grey sneakers. On the other hand, Armas looked pretty in a black tank top which was paired with light-wash Mom jeans and chunky black lace-up boots.

Check out Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas photos of the couple walking their pets in LA below:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner too was spotted in LA going for a stroll along with her and Ben's children - Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 11, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 8. Jennifer kept it comfortable in a black sweater which had a heartbroken sign in the center, along with blue jeans and pearly white sneakers.

Check out Jennifer Garner's photo during her LA stroll below:

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner does NOT want her children to meet Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend Ana de Armas?

Meanwhile, Ana is said to be extremely supportive of her boyfriend's sobriety as a source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through. Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More