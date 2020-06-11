Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas' relationship takes the next level as couple heads for a holiday with former's kids

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas board a private jet and head for a family holiday with the actor's kids.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have taken the next step forward in their relationship. After introducing his girlfriend to his kids a couple of weeks ago, Ben Affleck is heading for a family holiday with Ana de Armas and his two children, Violet and Samuel. The actor boarded a private jet in LA this morning along with his famjam to kickstart his lush holiday. Though the destination where Ben Affleck and his family are headed is not known yet, it seems like their tour will be a couple of days long.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started dating in March this year. It's been only a few months since the couple got together and it already seems like things have gotten serious between the two. Ben Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and parted ways with her in 2018. The couple has two children together, Violet and Samuel whom they are co-parenting. Jennifer Garner has custody of their kids but dad Ben Affleck often takes out time to be with them.

A few weeks Ben Affleck introduced Ana de Armas to his kids and they went for an evening stroll outside Jennifer Garner's house in LA. While Jennifer Garner of course did not join them in their walk, her golden retriever pet dog Birdie came along to give company to Ben Affleck's german shepherd Hutch. Ben had been wanting to introduce Ana De Armas to his kids and waiting for ex-wife Jennifer Garner's approval. "He is very respectful of Jennifer’s wishes when it comes to their kids so any decision to have him meet Ana will be run by her first," a source had previously told Hollywood Life.

