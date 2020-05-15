Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are all hearts for each other in Residente's romantic music video

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas look smitten with each other as they feature in Residente's love song 'Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe'.

A little PDA doesn't hurt, right? Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas recently appeared in Residente's new love song and oh boy! it is all things nice. The song titled 'Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe' is all about love. The video features 113 everyday couples from Argentina, Mexico, and other countries along with famous celebrity couples like Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri, and others. Each couple recorded a video of themselves sharing a romantic kiss as they can't take part in a proper shooting due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Even amidst a number of clips, fans were quick to notice how Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas were all hearts for each other in the music video. Their clip seems to be shot during their recent trip to the California desert for Ana De Armas' 32nd birthday. There's no doubt about the fact that Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas make a great pair and their pictures are proof. For their part of the music video, Ben Affleck held the camera up to capture several romantic kisses between the couple and then pans out to show the beautiful landscape around them.

"I started to make this video three weeks ago, and the inspiration was to make the video from my house and combine the world," Residente explained the purpose of making the song this way. "We all want people to feel better and relate to what’s happening," he added. "It was not that simple to combine all cultures, religions, and people overall, but it was a feeling of anxiousness, and the celebrities I have in the video were more open than our friends from other countries, but they did all find similarity," he told People.

