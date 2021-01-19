Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broken up after dating for 6 years? Duo ‘in different points in their lives’

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up after dating for almost 6 years. Scroll down to know why the duo split.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up. According to an insider who recently spoke to People magazine, “Ben is no longer dating Ana.” The 48-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress broke it off as their relationship kept getting complicated. The source added that “Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

The source added that their split was completely amicable. And even said: “They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

If you didn’t know, the duo met while filming Deep Water in New Orleans and have been rumoured to be together since early 2020. They even dated through part of the pandemic Ana even moved into Ben’s LA mansion last month.

Just yesterday it was reported by InTouch that the couple's honeymoon phase has ended and the duo has gotten into "huge fights." An alleged source claims that for Armas, her "career will always come first." While Affleck wants to see her succeed, he is apparently "needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him.” The international outlet adds that the couple's relationship is different from the Justice League star's relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "[Jennifer Garner’s] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent," the informant claimed. Ben has three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

