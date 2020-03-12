Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas SPOTTED in Costa Rica days after vacationing in Havana; Fuel romance rumours

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After enjoying a vacation in Havana, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have jetted off to Costa Rica. Their getaways are fuelling relationship rumours. Read on to know more.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are enjoying their second trip this week and it looks like things are heating up between the two. Earlier this week, the two were spotted hanging out together in Havana. Now, they are spending some quality time in Costa Rica. According to a report by Page Six, the two have been packing on the PDA during these trips. While they have not addressed their relationship publically, according to an E Online source, the two are definitely a couple.

The insider said Ben (47) and Ana (31) have been kissing and cuddling up together and can’t take their hands off each other. Ben seems blissfully happy with the Cuban actress and the two can’t stop smiling and laughing whenever they are together. The eyewitness asserted that they mostly stay inside their beach house and only step out to enjoy sunset walks. Reportedly, Ben and the Knives Out star have finished the shoot of their upcoming film Deep Water in New Orleans.

Just last month, the actor who has been vocal about his issues with alcohol and rehab experience reveals what he is looking for in his next relationship. While promoting his latest film The Way Back, which features him as a basketball coach dealing with addiction, the actor spoke about his ideal woman. He said all he wants from a relationship is trust, care and mutual respect. During these interviews, the actor also revealed that ending things with Jennifer Garner was one of his biggest regrets in his life. ALSO READ: Ben Affleck is dating Knives Out actress Ana de Armas? Find Out

