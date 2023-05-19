Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner serve 'co parenting goals' as they drop kids off at school

Ben Affleck and.his ex-wife Jennifer Garner reunited in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 16, to drop their children off at school. The ex-couple’s recent appearance marked the definition of ‘co-parenting champs’. The former power couple, who have three children-Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, were spotted as they strolled together in Brentwood. They even indulged in a deep discussion.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck drop off kids to school

During their outing, Ben and Jennifer were clicked having a serious conversation. They walked together and seemed to discuss some important matters. Later, Affleck was clicked in all smiles as he held his son Samuel’s hand and left.

Ben, dressed in a plaid shirt, dark jacket, and matching slacks, leaned on Jennifer's car during the school visit. He was spotted holding a cup of coffee in his hand. Garner was wearing a grey sweater, navy tights, and a baseball cap during her outing.

Jennifer Garner’s on the children's affection for Ben Affleck

Jennifer recently stated that their children prefer Ben's movie over their mother's. On April 13, Jennifer told InStyle, "They do it to be supportive, but I think it's a little strange to watch your mom kiss someone or cry.” "Violet, Seraphina, and Sam," she said, "don't mind watching their dad."

Meanwhile, Jennifer also expressed how she feels about her and Ben's relationship being in the limelight in a recent interview with Stellar Magazine. "I work really hard not to see either of us in the press," she explained. She added, "Even if it's something nice about one of us, it doesn't make me feel good." I simply try to forget I'm out there in any form, and the same goes for everybody I care about. I don't want anyone in my family to be turned into a meme."

Ben Affleck’s relationship with Garner and Lopez

Speaking about Ben's after-school hangout with his ex-wife, it happened after he celebrated Mother's Day with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and JLo were joined by Emme and Max, her 15-year-old twins with ex-Marc Anthony.

Before the Batman v. Superman actor started dating Garner, he was dating Jennifer Lopez. 2002 they get engaged, and 2004 saw their breakup. Affleck married Garner about a year later, and the couple had three children over the next few years. In the end, Garner and Affleck separated in 2018. In 2021, "Bennifer 2.0" premiered. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now a happily married couple.

