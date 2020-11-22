Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas resume shooting their film Deep Water in New Orleans

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas recently started shooting their upcoming thriller film Deep Water in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas were recently spotted back at sets shooting for a movie. According to photos obtained by Just Jared, the 48-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress were back on set of their upcoming movie Deep Water on Friday (November 20) in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ana was seen chatting with a crew member while making her way to the hair and makeup trailer as Ben filmed a scene on a balcony.

Deep Water is set to follow “a small-town couple (Affleck and de Armas) in a loveless marriage in which the wife is allowed to take lovers as long as she does not desert the family. However, complications arise when the husband takes credit for the unsolved murder of one of the former lovers.”

In case you didn’t know, Ben and Ana started dating shortly after meeting on the sets of Deep Water earlier this year. “They had great chemistry right from the start,” an on-set source told People magazine of the 47-year-old actor and 31-year-old actress. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance,” a source said of their possible dating timeline. “He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

As for Ana‘s personality, the source added, “She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality” and “is great and very pleasant to be around.”

