Ana de Armas seeks more 'space' from Ben Affleck as the couple get into huge 'fights'?

A few weeks after it was confirmed that Ana de Armas has moved into Ben Affleck's residence, a report claims that the couple has problems in their relationship.

The year 2020 saw many couples bond during the lockdown. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were among them. The actors met on the sets of their upcoming movie Deep Water, following which they began dating. Over the past few months, they made their relationship official on social media, bonded with Affleck's children which he shares with Jennifer Garner and moved in together. While the couple appeared madly-in-love, it has been rumoured that Affleck and Armas are headed for a split.

If a report by InTouch is to be believed, the couple's honeymoon phase has ended and the duo has gotten into "huge fights." An alleged source claims that for Armas, her "career will always come first." While Affleck wants to see her succeed, he is apparently "needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him.” The international outlet adds that the couple's relationship is different from the Justice League star's relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"[Jennifer Garner’s] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent," the informant claimed. For the unversed, Affleck and Garner share Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and eight-year-old son, Samuel, together. The insider said Garner is "an overprotective mom" and given Affleck's past, the actress can be "a little overbearing and interfering at times." A second informant sheds more light on the tension in Affleck and Armas' relationship.

It is said that Garner is not interested in getting to know Armas closely. "That can come across as standoffish," the insider pointed out. Garner's main attention is on her children and she wants to avoid any kind of disruption in their lives. "Ana won’t tolerate Ben’s neediness in the same way Jen did, and they’ve gotten into huge fights about it since living together," the insider claimed. The couple was reportedly "inseparable at the beginning." However, the hostility rising has led to Armas asking for “space” from the Batman actor.

The couple is yet to address this report so we suggest you to take these claims with a pinch of salt.

