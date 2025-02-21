Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Officially Divorced: Court Approves Settlement Agreement a Month After Filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially divorced, as confirmed by TMZ. The former couple filed their divorce settlement in court on January 6. After more than a month, the judge approved their settlement on Friday, February 21.

Although the actors are now legally single, they have been living separate lives for quite some time. The former couple tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance nearly a decade later.

According to multiple outlets, Affleck and Lopez did not sign a prenup, so they only had to sort out their community property and divide the money earned from their joint ventures. TMZ reports that the exes also reached an agreement regarding their shared $60 million Beverly Hills home.

The Atlas actress, who filed for divorce in August 2024, has spoken openly about her current priorities. She has stated that she wants to take time to heal, rejuvenate, and focus on herself this year.

As for Affleck, he has been leaning on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children for support. Recently, he has also been dealing with law enforcement, who entered his Brentwood home amid the Los Angeles wildfires. Authorities reportedly asked the Justice League actor to vacate the property and cooperate with an investigation.

Amid the turmoil, Affleck was seen reconnecting with his family.

According to a recent Daily Mail report, friends of Garner are concerned that she might “burn out” from constantly helping others while neglecting her own well-being.

The Elektra actress, who once acted as a mediator between Affleck and Lopez, has been assisting friends affected by the L.A. wildfires. A source close to her told the outlet that she needs time to “relax.” The source also added that the Good Will Hunting actor is willing to drop “everything” to support Garner.