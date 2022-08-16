Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to throw three-day wedding celebrations; Source REVEALS

Following their intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to celebrate their marriage in full glam. Back in July, the couple tied the knot in A Little White Chapel with their respective children present. The couple got back together last year nearly two decades after they first parted ways after getting engaged.

According to a report by Page Six, Bennifer is set to arrange a gala in celebration of their nuptial that will be fit for the pages of all the major magazines. An insider revealed in a chat with the outlet, "It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day." The celebrations will span three days packed with glitter and glam. The celebration is set to be an "intimate celebration for family and friends" that will apparently kick off with a rehearsal dinner this Friday.

The actual ceremony is set to take play on Saturday followed by a barbecue and picnic on Sunday to close out their weekend. The outlet also reported that Jennifer Lopez will be wearing custom-made Ralph Lauren from Italy and Vogue magazine will document her fashion journey throughout the ceremonious weekend. It was previously revealed that A-list event planner Colin Cowie had taken the project into his hands and he is known in the industry for holding events for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and even Lopez in the past. According to sources, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some big names slated to join the couple on their special weekend.

ALSO READ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's wedding minister shares details on their Vegas nuptials: I can tell it was real