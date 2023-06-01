Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez buy plush mansion worth $60 million in LA; DETAILS here

TMZ reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have purchased a new home together in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Key Highlight

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have purchased a new home together in Los Angeles.
  • The couple has started with the shifting process and their house has been buzzing with activity.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been in headlines ever since they got married. Amid the ‘tensed’ conversations and slamming car door controversy, Affleck and Lopez were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills as they kept up their lovey-dovey affection in the previous week. The couple looked happy as they held hands and kissed each other during the shopping trip.  

Now, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally bought a new home after two years. Here is everything to know about the same.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s new house

TMZ reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have purchased a new home together in Los Angeles. The couple allegedly has been house hunting since the last few months and has found a mega-mansion of their choice.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not wasting any time after purchasing the plush mansion together. The couple has already started with the shifting process and their house has been buzzing with activity since then. The pictures shared by TMZ shows Affleck and Lopez’s belongings already piled up in the driveway. In the photographs, paintings, furniture, rugs, and moving boxes can be seen while the moving crew is working.   

TMZ reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paid about $60 million for their mega mansion and this whole deal took one week in total. This plush home in all has 12 bedrooms, 15 fireplaces, and 24 bathrooms. Lopez and Affleck’s new home also boasts a whiskey lounge, cinema, a spa with nail and hair salon, a sauna, wine room, and a massage room. This home also sports a two bedroom guard house and a separate 5,000 square feet sports facility. The sports facility is also said to have a sports lounge, an indoor pickleball court, and boxing ring.  

Jennifer Lopez

How old is Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Lopez is 53 years old.
Who is Jennifer Lopez married to?
Jennifer Lopez is married to Ben Affleck.
What does J Lo tattoo say?
In an Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day, Lopez is seen with an infinity sign tattoo on her side, across her rib. The infinity sign is pierced with an arrow and includes “Ben” and “Jennifer.” “Commitment,” Lopez wrote on her Instagram post.
