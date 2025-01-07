Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Finalize Divorce 20 Weeks After Actress' Filing: Report
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce has been finalized 20 weeks after the actress initiated proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting no spousal support.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce 20 weeks after the actress initiated the dissolution of their marriage on August 20, 2024. People reported the news on Monday, January 6, citing court documents it obtained.
The exes, who were engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up in 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. They later celebrated their secret union with a grand ceremony in Georgia in the presence of friends and family on August 20, 2022.
JLo filed for divorce exactly two years after their Georgia nuptials, listing April 26 as their date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Multiple media outlets reported at the time that she filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer. The actress requested the judge waive spousal support for either party and split attorney’s fees.
In her court documents, Lopez noted that the “exact nature” of their community, quasi-community assets, and separate property was “unknown” and “will be determined” later.
The Atlas star also requested that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored.
Though Bennifer are officially broken up following the settlement of their divorce, they remain tied on the professional front, with Lopez starring in two projects—Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman—produced by Affleck.
Before Lopez, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez, meanwhile, was married three times before and shares her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
