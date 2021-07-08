Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'fully committed' when it comes to 'spending the rest of their lives together'

According to a source report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance is getting serious! The two are reportedly "both thrilled" when it comes to how "how seamlessly" the couple has fallen into each other's lives following their publicised reunion. While "the past few months have been a real whirlwind" for Bennifer, an insider revealed to US Weekly that Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, are "well aware" of the "cynics" who "still look" at their relationship "as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all."

Affleck and Lopez are not at all fazed by the "cynics," "one iota." Instead, "They're fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together," as per the source. Moreover, the insider disclosed that the Deep Water star and the Shotgun Wedding star don't think "they're rushing things," amid reconciling at the end of April, just two weeks after JLo called it quits with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. "It feels like they've been together again for years, not months," the source shared.

"As far as they're both concerned, they're just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about," the insider added. For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer had earlier dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged during that period. Even though they didn't get their happy ending the first time around, the couple doesn't have any doubts about whether the second time's the charm. "Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around," the source explained.

We hope Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fulfil their happy ending together!

ALSO READ: Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez gushes how she's 'never been better': It's the best time of my life

What do you have to say about Bennifer 2.0? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×