Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get legally married in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tie the knot! According to court records obtained by TMZ, the couple got legally hitched in Clark County, Nevada on Saturday. The marriage has been filed under their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, making the commitment a concrete bond. Earlier this year, Bennifer announced their engagement a 2nd time when Lopez shared the details in her newsletter.

A source close to the couple also confirmed to the outlet that Bennifer had indeed tied the knot. For those unversed, Hollywood's hottest couple has had a story one for the big screens as they first got engaged two decades ago but could not reach the aisle as according to them the media attention had made their relationship difficult to navigate. Splitting roads, the two went their separate ways in 2004 until April 2021 when the Marry Me actress called off her engagement with MLB great Alex Rodriguez.

After a year of dating through the pandemic, the couple announced their engagement a second time through Lopez's newsletter. In early April, the 52-year-old singer posted a video on her official website in which she is seen sobbing and staring at her engagement ring. Jennifer's enormous green engagement ring became a hot issue at the time as all fans had been rooting for the couple to get back together.

Lately, the couple has been snapped walking together hand-in-hand while visiting a car dealership and Lopez has also been spotted visiting the Argo filmmaker on the set of his newest project.

