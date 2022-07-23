Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get snapped kissing in a Paris park after surprise Vegas wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying the city of love following their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas. On Friday, the newlyweds were snapped in Paris early morning as the couple spent more than two hours on the same park bench cuddling, kissing and cosying up to each other, tells a source to People. Bennifer tied the knot last weekend in an intimate ceremony at A Little White Chapel.

The source also told the outlet, "They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive," and added, "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them." Later, the couple also went on a walk with their children through the city as they dropped by at various locations and even went on a trip across the Seine. The source shared, "Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back ... they never let go of one another. They were like two bees stuck in honey."

The couple finally got legally hitched last weekend after two decades of waiting. Bennifer first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged but broke off their engagement as the media's intrusive attention and public's continued scrutiny was too much to handle for the couple. So, they called it quits in 2004 and went on to marry other people and even had children with them. Last year in 2021, the couple rekindled their decades-old romance and got engaged again within a year of dating and after announcing their proposal in April, they tied the knot in July 2022.

