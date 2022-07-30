Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had the 'best time of their lives' on their Paris vacay; Source REVEALS

Following their surprise Vegas wedding at A Little White Chapel, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jetted off to Paris to have a small vacation with both of their respective children. While there, Bennifer was snapped having a gala time together in a park, at prestigious restaurants and at other tourist attractions. In a recent chat with ET, a source opened up about the pair's latest getaway.

The insider shared, "Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris." They went on to add, "They went to the most popular restaurants and really had the time of their lives. It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic." The source mentioned that the couple's kids especially had a great time together. During their time in Paris, the family was spotted enjoying a Seine river cruise.

Meanwhile, the source also noted how Lopez had a great time with the love of her life, "Jen has been feeling great and wanted romantic and more laidback, sweet looks for their Paris trip." They also explained Jennifer's vision for the trip, "She didn't want to look exactly like how she does when she's in L.A., but also wanted easy, comfortable clothes because they were walking a lot around the city and exploring as a family."

Previously, a source had clarified that the couple did not consider their Paris trip as their official honeymoon and will be planning another getaway for the same while there have also been rumours of the pair planning another bigger party to celebrate their union with friends and family once again.

