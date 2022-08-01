Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hire luxury event planner for lavish wedding bash after tying the knot in Vegas

After having an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas at A Little White Chapel, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up for their big wedding bash. Recently, the couple flew overseas and spent their vacation in Paris along with their children as the pair was spotted enjoying quality time together. Sources opened up to Page Six and spilt details about Bennifer's upcoming lavish bash.

According to an insider, it has been confirmed by the outlet that the party is supposed to be held at the Deep Water actor's 87-acre property in Riceboro, Ga. Now, for the famous planner organising the bash, it has been revealed by sources that Colin Cowie has been hired by the pair for their extravagant after-wedding bash. Cowie is a known name in the industry as he has previously worked for all the big names including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman and even JLo in the past.

Another source opened up about the much-awaited star-studded event. They revealed the celebration is set to be a multi-day affair and that there could be a possible celebration by the beach at St. Simons Island. The outlet was made aware that the couple is planning to get onboard "everyone they love but could not invite" at the Vegas wedding. The source also disclosed that the pair had big names on their guests' list including Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Lopez’s former co-star, Drea de Matteo.

