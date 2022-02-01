Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands during romantic date night in Beverly Hills

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make sure to take out time for each other despite their hectic schedules and recently the couple headed out for a date night as they got clicked in Beverly Hills. The duo seemed to be in a romantic mood as Lopez was seen blushing as the couple left from an LA eatery holding hands. After rekindling their romance last year, Ben and Jennifer have been going steady and strong.

As per People, the paparazzi photos of Ben and Jennifer showed the duo looking their absolute best. While Lopez wore a black blazer over a sheer top and teamed it up with a plaid skirt for the date, Ben was seen looking sharp in a navy-blue coat over a button-up shirt. The duo looked beyond happy and JLo was also seen smiling wide as the couple left together.

Lopez and Affleck's romance became a highlight of 2021 as the duo rekindled their romance after breaking off their engagement years ago in 2004. Over the past year, the couple was seen hanging out together at several events and also made their red carpet debut as a couple. The duo also went Instagram official on Lopez's 52nd birthday as the singer dropped a cosy snap with the actor on her social media account.

Ahead of Christmas, Ben and Jennifer, both remained busy with their careers as Lopez was working on her upcoming projects whereas Affleck was busy with the promotions of his releases, The Tender Bar and The LastDuel. Although the couple made sure to make time for each other in the holiday season and even celebrated Christmas together.

