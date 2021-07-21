Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly feel getting engaged or married 'isn't 'necessary' at the moment

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be happy with the way things are going and reportedly not looking to take any big steps in their relationship anytime soon. The duo has been seeing each other for over two months now and are mainly spending their time together as well as with their family. While their recent blended family trips with kids got fans wondering if the duo was planning to get engaged soon, sources close to the two claim marriage may not be on their mind.

As per E!, Affleck and Lopez are "fully committed to each other" even though they haven't made any public statements about their rekindled romance yet. The source further also mentioned that a Bennifer wedding may still be far away given that the duo isn't thinking about it at the moment. The source added that JLo and Ben are on the "same page" when it comes to future plans.

"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary", added the E! source.

The E! insider further also mentioned the reason why Affleck and Lopez aren't looking to rush when it comes to getting engaged or married. "They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

While Lopez hasn't addressed her and Ben Affleck's relationship in her recent interview, she did make a comment about being in a happy place at the moment during her interaction with Apple's Zane Lowe.

