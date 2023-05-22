Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss amidst 'tensed' conversations and slamming car door controversy

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kept up their lovey-dovey affection as they shopped in Beverly Hills. The duo was seen enjoying the California sunshine on Saturday as they were joined by Lopez’s 15 year old twins, Emme and Max.

Here is everything to know about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent shopping trip in California.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s shopping trip

On Saturday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen out and about in California sunshine as the couple shopped together. The couple kept up their loved up appearance as they were seen holding hands and kissing each other. It really seemed that Lopez and Affleck were enjoying each other’s company.

Jennifer Lopez looked beautiful in a yellow and brown striped maxi dress with black spaghetti dress and cutouts on the back. She paired her outfit with brown platform heels and the same colored Yves Saint Laurent purse. Lopez pulled her hair up in a messy up-do and accessorized her outfit with brown tinted shades and gold hoop earrings.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck opted for a pair of blue jeans with a white t-shirt and a beige button up. The Air star paired his outfit with beige Nike sneakers and aviator shades.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been making headlines in the recent weeks. Affleck’s resting grumpy expression has often led fans to believe that he and Lopez are in the midst of a feud, when in reality they are having normal animated conversation.

A few days earlier during the premiere of Lopez’s latest blockbuster, Ben Affleck’s annoyed expression suggested that the couple was in the midst of a tense conversation. Before that the couple also made headlines when an agitated Air star slammed the car door after his wife climbed in. However, it seemed that Affleck was annoyed at the paparazzi and not his wife.

