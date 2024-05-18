Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Shut Down Divorce Speculations As They Were Seen Wearing Wedding Rings

Amid speculations about their marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together for the first time in over a month wearing their wedding rings. The duo was photographed in Los Angeles together on May 16 as they supported their kids. People, citing a source, reports that the pair arrived separately but from whatever can be gathered from the pictures, Affleck picked up Lopez and her daughter Emme, 16, after the event. Before the aforementioned sighting, the couple were last seen together on March 30 in New York City.

Lopez has spent most of her time in New York in recent months, filming for her movie Kiss of the Spiderwoman, promoting her upcoming Netflix film Atlas, and working as a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, which she attended minus Affleck. Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor has been busy filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 movie. He, however, made time to attend the May 5 Roast of Tom Brady.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed for divorce? — The latter’s recent Instagram activity fueled the rumors

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer recently interacted with an Instagram post regarding troubled relationships by relationship coach Lenna Marsak, which the latter shared on her Instagram stories. However, as JLo's social media activity began making headlines, the expert posted a video asking her followers to "be kind to Jennifer Lopez because she's a human being."

“I do not know if they are getting divorced,” she added. “I hope not, but yeah, please.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Their Story Over the Years

Ben and Jen famously dated between 2002 and 2004. The duo, who were once engaged, almost got married before things went south between them. Decades later, though, in 2021, Bennifer rekindled their romance, and this time, the love birds wasted no time getting married.

Obtaining a marriage license in Vegas in July 2022, Affleck and JLo threw a lavish wedding party in August, and the affair was attended by their kids Max and Emme (Lopez’s children with ex-husband Marc Anthony), and Violet, Seraphina (now known as Fin), and Samuel (Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).

Lopez also recently provided insights into her and Affleck’s relationship in a Prime Video documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

