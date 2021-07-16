Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted house hunting in LA; Duo moving in together after 2 months of dating?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly already started looking at houses in LA where they are likely to move in together soon. Scroll down for more on this.

After a whirlwind reunion and romance, Bennifer aka Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be taking a major step in their relationship as they begin house hunting! The 48-year-old actor and the 51-year-old singer and actress, who recently moved to LA from Miami to be with Ben, were spotted checking out some high-end homes together today in LA.

According to photos acquired by TMZ, the couple arrived to check out some houses in an exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood. If you didn’t know, the on-again couple, who previously dated almost two decades ago, has been back together for a little more than two months.

Just last week, a course spoke to US Weekly about the rekindled couple. "They're fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together," as per the source. Moreover, the insider disclosed that the Deep Water star and the Shotgun Wedding star don't think "they're rushing things," amid reconciling at the end of April, just two weeks after JLo called it quits with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. "It feels like they've been together again for years, not months," the source shared. "As far as they're both concerned, they're just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about," the insider added.

Even though they didn't get their happy ending the first time around, the couple doesn't have any doubts about whether the second time's the charm. "Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around," the source explained.

Also Read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'fully committed' when it comes to 'spending the rest of their lives together'

Share your comment ×