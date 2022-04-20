Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to reunite for a film on Nike executive who cracked the Michael Jordan deal

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are all set to team up again after The Last Duel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will be co-starring in a film based on Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro who landed the Michael Jordan deal. The sports marketing film will be directed by Affleck and will also star him alongside his longtime friend Damon.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will play Vaccarro while Affleck will essay the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The film will revolve around Nike’s efforts of cracking a deal to sign rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-eighties. Following Vaccaro's historic deal, the endorsement between Jordan and Nike has been considered to be the most significant ever for an athletic brand and an athlete.

It has been reported that Jordan himself won't be seen in the film as the story's focus will remain on Sonny Vaccaro's efforts and hard work in making the deal happen during which he will be seen interacting closely with those in Jordan's circle including the athlete's mother as well as his coaches and more.

Previously, Vaccaro's story has also been portrayed in the documentary titled Sole Man. As for the upcoming film, Affleck and Damon are currently reworking the script for the project. After their Oscar-winning screenplay for Good Will Hunting, the duo last worked together on the script of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel which also starred them alongside Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer among others.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck hilariously recalls learning 'how to breakdance' with Matt Damon in nylon tracksuits