Ben Affleck And Matt Damon To Return Together For Upcoming Crime Thriller Titled RIP

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have yet to appear on the big screens, along with the upcoming crime thriller RIP. The actors have been friends for a long time and business partners, too, as the duo owns a production house together. Joe Carnahan, best known for his work with the Smokin' Aces, is expected to direct RIP.

Affleck and Damon set foot in the industry at almost the same time. The actors had been the background actors in Kevin Costner’s movie Field of Dreams.

Details of Damon and Affleck’s upcoming movie

The makers of RIP have kept the plot details under wraps. Meanwhile, the collaboration between the actors came earlier than expected. The last appearance of the duo on screen together happened in the 2023 film Air. The movie earned well at the box office and also gained vast viewership on Prime Video.

Since the inception of the duo's production company, Artists Equity, the first project launched was the 2023 film, and they have collaborated on a variety of other projects, including the documentary for Amazon Studios, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, and Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. The movie also went on to win the Silver Bear Award in the Best Actress category for Emily Watson.

As for the upcoming projects, the Artist Equity duo will produce Ben Affleck’s The Accountant and Jennifer Lopez’s Unstoppable. Before RIP, the actors were set to team up for yet another thriller, Animals, but with Affleck’s schedule on The Account, the duo couldn’t match the shooting dates.

Ben Affleck’s personal life

While Ben Affleck has been going strong in his career, he is dealing with issues in his married life with Jennifer Lopez. The actor and JLo have been married for a year, but everything does not seem well in the couple’s paradise. While the actors began living in different apartments, sources close to the pair confirmed that the duo might be approaching divorce.

Amidst the issues being discussed on the internet, the pair have been spotted together on various occasions. The Marry Me actress also has been spotted with her wedding ring at events. None of the duo has yet openly spoken about the issues or a potential divorce.

