'Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me': Amidst long-running feud, Jimmy Kimmel reveals how actors came forward to pay his staff

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are really nice! Jimmy Kimmel revealed that Affleck and Damon both made a significant offer to compensate his employees during the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host's talk program, has been on a hiatus since May, when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) took action after months of negotiations with major studios fell through.

Jimmy Kimmel revealed: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pitched in to help Kimmel pay his staff

Keep your friends nearby and your foes even closer! Jimmy Kimmel claims that during their long-running so-called feud, Matt Damon and friend Ben Affleck volunteered to pitch in and help cover the salary of his Jimmy Kimmel Live team during the current Hollywood strike.

Kimmel joined forces with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver earlier this week to launch the Strike Force Five podcast on Spotify, with the proceeds benefiting their respective out-of-work staffers as the Writers Guild of America strike, which began in May, continues. Kimmel shared the kindness of his real-life pals in the show's first episode.

He said, "Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff."

Kimmel continued his podcast statements by saying that Affleck and Damon wanted to pay out of their own pockets, implying that they could each cover one week's salary for his staff. Fallon joined in, saying the two are good people.

Kimmel eventually declined the offer, stating, "I felt that that was not their responsibility.” Meyers and Colbert tease him over his revelation, with Meyers questioning whether the offer was transferable and Colbert wondering, "Could you say yes and then give your money to us?”

Even Ryan Reynolds chipped in to help pay Jimmy Kimmel's staff

Ryan Reynolds reportedly promised to help Kimmel's crew by providing them with a year's free Mint Mobile subscription. One of the podcast's sponsors is Mint Mobile.

Strike Force Five was formed after the men held a series of weekly private Zoom sessions to address the critical concerns surrounding the work stoppage.

According to the podcast's press release, "What happened instead was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations. Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast."

Meanwhile, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike in July, joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in demanding better pay and job security and drawing attention to disparities in the film and television industries that have widened as a result of the streaming boom. For the first time in more than 60 years, both authors and performers have gone on strike at the same time.

