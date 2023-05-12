Ben Affleck appears unhappy as he abruptly shuts the car door at Jennifer Lopez; WATCH viral video

Ben Affleck has made headlines once again after he was caught on camera, slamming a car door on his wife Jennifer Lopez's face. The 50-year-old 'Justice League' actor and JLo were spotted in matching outfits. They were out on a casual coffee run in Santa Monica, when the video of the couple was filmed.



Ben Affleck slams car door at Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Affleck, who wed in August 2022 in Georgia seemed to be in good spirits initially, but their mood quickly shifted as they walked back to their car. A video of the incident captured Ben Affleck opening the car door for his wife, only to abruptly slam it shut in her face once she was seated. The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users speculating about the reason behind Affleck's behavior.

During their outing, Jennifer Lopez showcased a chic all-black ensemble which included a form-fitting, long-sleeved turtleneck top. She paired this with high-waisted acid-washed light blue denim jeans and opted to skip the belt. To complete her look, the actress wore her hair in a sleek topknot, complemented by latte beige studded platform heels, oversized gray ombre sunglasses, and a Christian Dior purse. Meanwhile, her Oscar-winning husband opted for a more casual look, donning a black button-down jacket and a black hoodie with dark blue denim jeans and lace-up Nike sneakers.

When Jennifer Lopez praised Ben Affleck

Just a week prior to this incident, Jennifer Lopez had publicly praised Ben Affleck's parenting skills, expressing how watching him raise their children brought tears to her eyes. During a guest appearance on The View, she stated, "He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes."

The ‘Maid in Manhattan’ star described Affleck as a present, loving father who is in tune with his children and consistently shows up for them. She further added, "That's all you can ask for, is a present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day, and that's who he is."

Affleck, who has three children of his own, Violet (17), Seraphina (14), and Samuel (11), has also taken on the role of father to Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Meanwhile, Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie titled The Mother. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix.



ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez calls hubby Ben Affleck a ‘wonderful father’; Reveals her twins Emme and Max love him