Ben Affleck to ask Ana de Armas to move into USD 20 million home he bought post split from Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck will reportedly ask current girlfriend Ana de Armas to move into his USD 20 million mansion he bought in the Pacific Palisades in 2018 after his split from Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck has finally moved into his USD 20 million home he bought in 2018 after his split with Jennifer Garner and sources tell The Sun, he’s preparing for his “fiancée-in-waiting” Ana de Armas to move in with him. The huge Pacific Palisades home has been outfitted as a children’s playground for his three kids with Garner, whom he split with amid allegations of infidelity with the family nanny (claims he denied).

On the ground of the 13,453 square foot house, the children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, have access to swings, a pool with a built in slide, a trampoline and a pro-ping pong table near an outdoor barbecue area. “This house has become Ben’s sanctuary, and it’s been the ideal place for him to make a totally fresh start,” the source told the Sun.

“The kids spend a ton of time there and Ben has decked it out to incorporate his clean lifestyle plus offer them features to make it lots of fun when they come over.” Inside the home are seven bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths, an indoor spa, chef’s kitchen, screening room, a full gym and separate living quarters for the hired help.

Affleck is also planning on spending more time with Armas, whom he met while filming Deep Water last year “There’s a lot of talk that Ben and Ana will make things official soon, and that this will serve as their main LA home,” the source told The Sun. “They spend a ton of time here at the moment, although Ana has still kept her place in Venice Beach. But they’re head over heels in love and in this for the long term, so their mutual friends are convinced it’s just a matter of timing before they’re engaged.”

