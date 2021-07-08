Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez's kids during a shopping trip in the Hamptons

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spending family time in the Hamptons along with the singer's twins Max and Emme.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spending some quality time together as a family in the Hamptons. After the duo was recently spotted getting cosy during a romantic stroll, the Affleck and Lopez were once again spotted on a recent outing in the Hamptons. This time the two was clicked going for a shopping trip along with JLo's twins Max and Emme. According to Just Jared, while Lopez stayed in the car, Affleck shopped along with her kids.

A Radar online report also claimed that Affleck got into a protective dad mode as he dropped JLo's twins at a book store and during their exit from the store, held onto them protectively as paparazzi clicked pictures. Lopez was seated in the car during this bookstore visit of Affleck along with her daughters.

Jennifer and Ben seem to be making an effort to bond as a family and hence previously the duo was also spotted on a trip to Disneyland with Lopez's twins and also Affleck's son Samuel during the fourth of July weekend.

According to People, an insider recently also informed that JLo and Affleck's rekindled romance is going "very strong" and that the singer is "beyond happy." Lopez herself too admitted to being in a great place during her recent interview with Zane Lowe as she said, "I'm good. I love my life right now." While Lopez maintained that she has never been better in her life, she did not make any official statement about Ben Affleck during the interview.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hamptons getaway was all about having a great time with 'friends and family'

Share your comment ×