Ben Affleck breaks silence on Justice League Snyder Cut release; Says would be impossible without fan support

Ben Affleck showed his appreciation to the fan support that led to Snyder Cut of Justice League finally being released on HBO Max. Watch the video below to know what the former Batman actor had to share on the same.

In some fascinating news that had DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fans crying with joy was the major announcement of the Snyder Cut version of Justice League releasing next year on HBO Max. Whether it will be a four-hour-long movie or a mini-series of six chapters is yet to be decided. The expected cost to complete the Snyder Cut is estimated to be between USD 20 million and USD 30 million. Immediately after the news broke out Henry Cavill and Jason Mamoa celebrated the big news!

Breaking his silence on the Snyder Cut finally being released for the world to consume is Ben Affleck, who starred as Batman in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Thanks to good friend Kevin Smith's Fatman Beyond show, Ben left a sweet message to the fans on making the Snyder Cut release possible because of their immense support. "I just want to say, I'm sorry I couldn't make it on there live, but I'm very excited that Zack's getting a chance to finally see his vision realised. I think it's a great thing, I'm really excited for the fans to get to see it. And I want to say thank you to the fans because it was their enthusiasm and their passion that made this happen," Affleck shared.

"Without the fan support, I don't think it would've happened. But I love Zack, I love his version of the movie, and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it," the 47-year-old actor added.

Check out Ben Affleck breaking his silence on Snyder Cut releasing and his Instagram post on the same below:

Are you excited for the Snyder Cut of Justice League? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Snyder Cut of Justice League is slated to release in 2021.

