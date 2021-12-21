Ben Affleck calls pal George Clooney ‘spectacular’ to work with for THIS moving reason

Ben Affleck recently opened up about his upcoming film The Tender Bar and being directed by friend and fellow father George Clooney in the new film. Ben also shared how Clooney helped him make much more time for his kids. While speaking to People, Ben said: "My life has really changed a lot. Once I had kids, it became very obvious to me that the priority was time with them.” If you didn't know, Ben shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old Gone Girl actor added: "George was spectacular in that way. He's a dad too and would let me out on the weekends or cut me early. He really understood and appreciated how important it was for me to see my kids.” Clooney is also dad to 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney.

Affleck said prioritizing family over work became really important "when I got divorced and had half the time. ... So I'm trying to fit a whole week of dad into three and a half days, [it's] hard and stressful. My standards really changed. I don't want to go travel and do something if it's not really rewarding and meaningful. Yeah, I have to work. The kids know I have to work. Their mom has to work. They understand that. But it's not like I'm some martyr for my kids. I get more out of it than anything else," he shared.

