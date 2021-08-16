Ben Affleck celebrates his birthday sans Jennifer Lopez; Heads for an outing with his kids in LA

Ben Affleck turned 49 on August 15 and while fans were expecting him to enjoy his birthday by spending time with his rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez, the actor reportedly celebrated it with his three kids, Violet, Samuel and Seraphina in LA. According to the photos obtained by TMZ, the actor was seen stepping out for an outing with his kids while Lopez was spotted in Beverly Hills with her son Max.

Considering the couple went social media official on JLo's birthday last month, it was expected by fans that Affleck and Lopez would do something even more special on his birthday though it seems the duo wanted to keep things low-key on the actor's birthday.

While TMZ had mentioned that Affleck may have plans to head out with Lopez after he spends the day with his kids and that the couple may even head for a small getaway, it's not yet clear if they were to head out later in the week for the same.

After their cosy photo from her 52nd birthday, fans expected JLo to treat them with another photo of the couple to ring in Ben's birthday though they met with disappointment given that Lopez didn't share anything on her account apart from a selfie that she reshared from her brand JLo Beauty's page.

As for Affleck's birthday celebrations, not because of JLo but the actor began trending on social media following director Zack Snyder's birthday post for him. After Snyder shared some unseen photos of the actor in his Batman avatar, fans began to trend Batfleck asking for more BTS photos and videos relating to the Snyder cut.

