Ben Affleck CONFIRMS claims of reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez? Actor sports watch JLo gifted him in 2000s

Ben Affleck was recently spotted wearing a silver watch that Jennifer Lopez gifted to him when they first started dating in the early 2000s. Scroll down for more on this.

Amidst rumours of their alleged reconciliation, Ben Affleck has seemingly confirmed that he is back together with his 2004 fiance Jennifer Lopez. The Batman actor was recently spotted wearing his signature silver chain watch again – the same one that Lopez gave to him when they first started dating in the early 2000s.

An eagle-eyed fan of Bennifer thankfully caught this little detail and posted it on Twitter pointing out the significance of the watch that has made a reappearance on his wrist after Bennifer’s latest trip to Miami. “It’s the lil things…” a fan account wrote with a picture of Ben wearing the watch over the weekend, with a side-by-side picture of him from 2002, where he was pictured on the set of her music video for “Jenny from the Block”.

If you missed it, Ben travelled from Los Angeles to Miami to spend some quality time with Jennifer amid Bennifer's reconciliation rumours going rife. They were spotted together in Miami outside a gym and JLO had a big grin on her face. After their gym sighting, a few fellow gym-goers spoke about the couple to In Touch and revealed what they were like, Lopez and Affleck were "clearly picking up" where they "left off their relationship" back in 2004 when they broke off their engagement after dating for almost two years. "They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets," the eyewitness added.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Miami gym date included sharing a 'kiss' and 'playful' banter?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×