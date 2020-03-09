Ben Affleck is dating Knives Out actress Ana de Armas? Find Out

The latest update also adds that Ben Affleck and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas have finished the shoot of their film called Deep Water.

There is a strong buzz going on in Hollywood that the Batman actor Ben Affleck is dating Knives Out actress Ana de Armas. The sources reportedly told People that the love birds are enjoying their time together in Havana. The sources also state that the new couple was making out, just before the took off to Havana. The fans of the two actors are very excited to hear about the news. Ben Affleck will be featuring in the upcoming films like The Last Duel and The Way Back. The reports on Ben Affleck state that Ben Affleck has taken off on a romantic holiday with Ana de Armas in Cuba, which happens to be Ana's hometown.

The latest update also adds that Ben Affleck and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas have finished the shoot of their film called Deep Water. This film is helmed by Adrian Lyne. The director is known for his film titled Fatal Attraction. The shoot for the film was underway in New Orleans. The film with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is expected to hit the big screen on November 13. Reports on Ben Affleck and Ana's romantic gateway also state that the couple was spotted by many locals who took pictures with the actors. The new lovebirds reportedly looked very comfortable in each other's company.

Check out the trailer of Knives Out:

Previously, it was reported that Ben Affleck was at a bar along with Ana de Armas, and both looked very happy together. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck will be playing some interesting roles in his upcoming films and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Ben Affleck reveals how the Star Wars actor Adam Driver made him a hero for son Samuel)

Read More