Ben Affleck, Demi Lovato & More: Celebs who tried to right swipe their way into love through dating apps

Celebrity dating app stories are becoming the new trend. Here's a list of celebrities who have explored the world of datings apps.

While the world of dating apps may be quite enticing and easy for regular folk, but if you're a celebrity, then it's certainly not an easy journey. In the past week, we have heard accounts of TikTok users revealing their stories of how they matched with celebrities on exclusive dating apps like Raya and more. Before Ben Affleck began hanging out with Jennifer Lopez again, it seems the actor after his break up with actress Ana de Armas, tried his hands at exploring dating apps.

A TikTok user recently revealed how Ben matched with her and after she unmatched him thinking that it was a fake account, he sent her a message on Instagram clarifying that it was in fact, him. Yet another celebrity whose dating app account recently came into the news was Matthew Perry.

We bet matching with celebrities on a dating app certainly has its own set of pros and cons. As for the downside, it's very much possible that it could be a fake account but on the other hand, if it is in fact a celebrity, could you even stop yourself from making a pass at them with one of their own dialogues? While we're not matching with any celebs on dating apps, we can certainly tell you all the celebs who have used these apps in the past.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's video message saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It is me!” recently went viral and it was related to one of his dating escapades on Raya. According to TikTok user Nivine Jay, after she unmatched with him, the actor reached out to her on another app. While Affleck may have explored the dating apps before, it seems he won't be needing them anymore given his recent reunion with Jennifer Lopez.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has also been open about using a dating app. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer revealed that she was on a dating app but soon deleted it during the time she was in a relationship. Lovato also confirmed that she tried to get back on the app after her break up but later mentioned, "You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now", via People.

Noah Centineo

To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo has admitted that he did try dating apps when he was younger. While speaking about his experience of finding love on the app, Centineo told ET, "I think when I was younger, I tried the gauntlet of [dating apps]. And then, I just don’t use them anymore."

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has spoken about her love life before but it seems it was Netflix's Bridgerton that finally pushed her to find herself a suitor online. The actress mentioned that it was certainly the show's impact that led her to take the big step.

Lizzo

If Lizzo can slide into Chris Evans' DMs, she truly can do anything. The singer has been open about her experiences of being on the dating app, Raya, and even joked about it saying, "I've done Raya. I tried to match with John Mayer — it didn't work." Although Lizzo has maintained that celebrity dating apps are "boring."

Matthew Perry

While Matthew Perry hasn't spoken about his experience of being on a dating app, it was a TikTok user who recently made some personal exchanges with the Friends star public. As per reports, Perry matched with a 19-year-old woman and also played a game of 20 questions with her.

Which celebrity would you like to right swipe on a dating app? Tell us in comments!

