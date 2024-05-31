The rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s alleged split started to spread a few weeks ago and it seems that sources close to the couple have decided to weigh in on it. According to an insider, the couple’s honeymoon phase seems to have worn off.

This Tuesday, May 28th, a source told US Weekly that the couple is now taking some space away from each other. They are also reportedly deciding whether this relationship is right for both of them.

What did the source say about Affleck and Lopez’s relationship?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finding each other after almost two decades of being apart and getting hitched was a fairytale story for all of us. Unfortunately, it seems like the rumors about the couple splitting might be true. According to an insider, Ben Affleck allegedly does not agree with Lopez’s lifestyle and is feeling “worn down” by the marriage.

The source also said the couple seems to disagree about most things and that their honeymoon phase has also ended. The couple has apparently been apart for conflicting work obligations now that Jennifer's This is Me… Live tour is going to take off. The couple's demanding careers require them to be away from each other a lot and Lopez often "overextends herself," during work. This physical distance has apparently pushed them apart mentally as well, according to the source.

Not only that, it seems that the couple also have a completely different approach to finances and parenting, which has also contributed to their problems. The source added, “Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.” Their different approach to life seems to be taking a toll on their relationship.

Rumors of the couple splitting started a few weeks ago

The rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s alleged split started when the songstress attended this year’s Met Gala without her husband. Ever since then, more and more reports have been coming out. Soon after the rumors, started, TMZ reported that they are living separately now. The Oscar winner is allegedly living in an apartment in LA, which is less than half and hour away from Lopez’s Beverly Hills mansion. Page Six reported later that the actor is currently house hunting.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s story started back in 2002 when the pair first got engaged. However, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and ultimately parted ways in 2004, mostly due to all the pressure from the media. After that, both went on to get married to other people and had children. However, they reconnected once again after years and finally tied the knot in 2021. Their story has been an inspiration for a lot of people and it was the talk of the town for a while. With these new rumors, it seems that their time together might be coming to an end. However, none of this news has been confirmed by the couple yet and they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

