Ben Affleck explains why the ‘Sad Affleck’ memes were ‘really tough’ for his kids

Ben Affleck recently opened up about being turned into a meme and how it affected his life. If you didn't know, back in 2016, Ben Affleck and his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-star–Henry Cavill gave an interview that went viral due to Affleck’s dejected expression while Cavill addressed a question about the film. A clip from the interview, with the sound replaced by the song–“The Sound of Silence,” went viral, sparking a series of “Sad Affleck” memes, which featured Affleck’s sad facial expression accompanied by several comments.

Now, chatting with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck admitted that while he personally found the memes to be funny but how they affected his children was no laughing matter. He said: “I think when I was young, people saw me as somebody who had too much or was successful too easily or looked like some kind of cavalier, insincere, callow frat guy. That was nothing like how I felt. I felt like this sort of insecure, anxious, overly verbal kid from Boston who had tried to break into this business and was dealing with his own stuff. But there is an interesting thing about how we come off versus who we are.”

Talking about how he got past the mockery, Ben explained: “I had a therapist once who gave me really good advice. This was 2003 or 2004 and I was really struggling. People were just writing vicious, awful, hateful stuff about me all the time and it really started to affect me. The therapist said, ‘What I find about criticism is that if you can look at it honestly and take in what resonates with you, then the rest of it you can let go.’ And that was a process that got me into directing and gave me the confidence to start doing that.”

He added: “I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring. But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that’s the difficult part. Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”

