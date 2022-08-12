Ben Affleck freaked out by 'Princess Diana level' paparazzi attention during Paris honeymoon with JLo?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot this year and the couple had jetted off for a romantic honeymoon to Paris for the same. While fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the newlyweds having a romantic time in Paris, according to Page Six, Ben Affleck wasn't too thrilled about the media attention received by their getaway.

As reported by a source to Page Six, "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level, an almost Princess-Diana level." The couple was clicked everywhere from their city strolls to their dinner outings while they were in Paris. Considering how Bennifer have always been the couple who received excessive media attention, it seems the paparazzi's attention in Paris upset Affleck.

Ben and Jennifer who were first together in the early 2000s and were also engaged had cancelled their wedding after the pressure that was caused by the unprecedented media attention on them. In a statement released the day before the original nuptials, they said, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date." The postponement never happened and eventually, the couple called it quits.

After rekindling their romance last year after parting ways 18 years ago, the couple got engaged again in early 2022 and announced their intimate wedding from Las Vegas last month. The couple tied the knot in a Vegas chapel minus any grandeur. Lopez announced their secret wedding news in her newsletter leaving fans happily surprised.

