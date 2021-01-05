Ben Affleck gets called out for leaving The Batman; Jay Oliva DEFENDS his reasons for leaving superhero film

After being called out for leaving The Batman in 2019, Jay Olivarecently defended actor Ben Affleck for his decision to leave the film.

After committing to play the lead in The Batman movie, Ben Affleck ended out dropping out of the multi-million dollar project several years ago. The Oscar winner was supposed to not only star in the film but also to write and direct the movie. Even though Ben explained his decision in 2019, saying that he tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but when it didn’t turn out as he wanted, he wanted someone else to take a shot at it. Which is when Matt Reeves was hired as the writer and director and Robert Pattinson was replaced as the lead as Batman.

Now, a film critic Scott Mendelson took to Twitter and criticised why Ben didn’t want to play Batman anymore. He wrote, “All this ‘DC Films will have multiple continuities’ thing is almost entirely because BATMAN V SUPERMAN messed up so badly that Ben Affleck didn’t want to be Batman anymore and they had to take a secondary route to make a Batman movie that didn’t even end up in the same universe.”

Soon after that, Jay Oliva, who was working with Ben on The Batman, responded to defend the actor. He said: “I’m curious where you got this info from Scott? Did Ben tell you this because I was working with him personally just prior to him leaving the project and not once did he seem like he didn’t want to be Batman. His version of Batman in his solo movie would have mad fans proud,” Jay said. He added in response to another artist, “I was the only artist doing boards with Ben on his Batman film. I was showing him scenes on set while he was shooting JL in London. Other than Ben himself I don’t see who Scott could have talked to who would know Ben’s reasons for leaving the project."

