Ben Affleck gets candid about his dating life; REVEALS what he's looking for in his next relationship

Ben Affleck revealed what he is looking for in his ideal woman and also cleared that he is not trying to find her on dating applications. Here’s what he said.

After taking a much-needed break from the spotlight to focus on his health, Ben Affleck is back and is getting candid about his life like never before. During his latest interview with ET, Ben, who is currently single, revealed what he is looking for in his next relationship. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film The Way Back and in his interviews, he speaks about his past, present and future. Talking about his ideal woman, the actor said all he wants from a relationship is trust, care and mutual respect.

Ben Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcohol and was recently in rehab. In the film, he plays the role of a basketball coach dealing with addiction. He recently spoke about how his alcoholism took a toll on his relationship with Jennifer Garner and ended up breaking their marriage. He also revealed that ending things with Garner was one of his biggest regrets in life. During another recent interview, Ben also reflected on the speculations about him using dating applications. During his appearance on Good Morning America, the actor stated that he is not using any of the dating apps, including Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, etc.

Check out his upcoming film's trailer here:

The actor and ex-wife Garner share three kids Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Samuel (7) . During his interview, he said five years from now, he sees himself as a happily sober man who spends quality time with his kids. He also mentioned that he wants to have a deep and meaningful relationship with someone. ALSO READ: Ben Affleck says he prefers to date the old fashioned way

