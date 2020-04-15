Ben Affleck gives Ana De Armas a break and visits Jennifer Garner amid Coronavirus shutdown

Ben Affleck was spotted leaving Jennifer Garner's home in LA. The actor has been in the news for his relationship with Ana De Aramas.

It is no secret that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are on good terms despite their divorce. The ex-couple has come together on several occasions post their split and spent time together as a family. Although Affleck has been painting the town red with his romance with Ana De Armas, it hasn't kept him busy enough to not spend time with his children. The former Batman actor was spotted sans the No Time To Die star leaving Jennifer Garner's LA home.

In photos shared by Daily Mail, Affleck sported a dark grey long-sleeved sweater, black pants and grey shoes to pay a visit to Garner's home amid the lockdown. None of his three kids - Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight - were spotted with the actor. This isn't the first time Affleck has visited the family. He has been regularly visiting his ex and kids amid the lockdown.

Affleck's solo visit comes days after a source told Us Weekly that Garner isn't ready to introduce Armas to the duo's children. An insider revealed Jennifer wants to make sure the time is right. Ben reportedly understands her intentions. "Ben is understanding. [He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana],” the tipster shared.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Armas are quarantining together. They have been spotted stepping out to take walks with their dogs often to prove they are going strong. They were spotted taking a stroll together on Easter weekend. A source had told Entertainment Tonight late last month that the couple is "enjoying each other's company." The insider said, "Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through," the source continued. "Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×