Ben Affleck gushes about meeting girlfriend Jennifer Lopez while filming Gigli: It's a gift

Ben Affleck is reflecting on his career with friend Matt Damon, including how meeting Jennifer Lopez along the road influenced his life. The Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting duo and co-stars of last year's The Last Duel discuss Affleck's next film, The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, during a chat for Entertainment Weekly's February 2022 cover story.

Damon, who conducted the interview, questioned Affleck about some of his most memorable professional events, as well as a low point, such as his 2003 picture Gigli, directed by Martin Brest. Affleck and Lopez co-starred in the picture, which was poorly received by reviewers and audiences upon its first release. After working together on the romantic picture, the couple began dating, as per PEOPLE.

Affleck, 49, reflected on how their relationship at the time influenced the film's performance, saying Gigli showed him "how much everything around a movie sort of dictates the way people see it." While Ben said the process and reaction to the film was 'depressing' and left him feeling 'disappointed and filled with self-doubt,' there were a few good outcomes. "But if the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies," which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life. So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life," he mused.

Ben and Jen reconnected last year when they were seen spending time together in LA in April and Montana the following month. They were officially back together by June. Meanwhile, The Tender Bar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

