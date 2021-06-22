Ben Affleck had a 'lowkey, cordial & happy' Father's Day with his kids & a brief appearance by Jennifer Garner

According to an eyewitness report, Ben Affleck "had a nice low-key Father's Day at home with his family."

While all anyone is talking about in 2021 is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reconciled relationship aka Bennifer 2.0, Father's Day saw the Deep Water star spend time with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Ben and Jennifer are perfect examples of successful Hollywood co-parenting goals as in spite of their heartbreaking divorce in 2018, the two are very friendly with each other.

"Ben spent Father's Day with his mom, Chris [Affleck], and his kids at his house. In the afternoon, Jennifer Garner dropped off their son Sam to hang out with Ben. Sam was excited to be there and ran inside," an eyewitness shared with E! News about Affleck's special Father's Day celebrations. Moreover, Jennifer showed her closeness with her ex-mom in law as the two shared "a hug and kiss." Many a times, the paparazzi has captured the duo hanging out together as they've kept in touch.

The modern family "seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father's Day at home with his family."

ALSO READ: Amid Bennifer 2.0, Ben Affleck's 'charm' has 'totally won over' Jennifer Lopez's family?

Meanwhile, in case you're curious to know how Jennifer feels about the other Jen re-entering Ben's life, a source close to The Adam Project star revealed to E! that Garner's one hope is for her ex-husband to put their kids as his first "priority" like she continues to "focus" as her top "priority." The insider further disclosed, "What he does the rest of the time is not her problem. She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids. But she won't get involved with who he dates or his private life."

Share your comment ×