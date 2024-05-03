Ben Affleck 'Has Been Checking In' On Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Following Her Father's Demise Last Month: Source

Ben Affleck has been supportive of ex-wife Jennifer Garner as she mourns the death of her father. Per an ET source, the Gone Girl star has been “actively involved” with his 52-year-old former spouse this past month and has been there for her “across the board.”

“He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad’s passing. It was his kids’ grandfather and Ben and him always got along,” the ET source adds, noting he considered him family and always will.

Garner shared the news of her father William Garner’s passing at the age of 85 last month.

Jennifer Garner’s tribute to her father

“We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away — valid question ),” Garner shared via Instagram, alongside a collage of family photos. “While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress added, “We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

According to the aforecited ET source, besides dealing with the devastating loss, Garner is in a “happy place” now as she and Affleck continue to co-parent their children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

Does Jennifer Lopez mind Affleck’s closeness with Garner? — No! The trio apparently get along very well

“Jennifer is in a very happy place and gets along with Ben and Jen (Lopez),” the source adds of Affleck’s current and ex-wife.

And for Garner’s dating life, the individual says that she and John Miller “are doing well and they have talked about escalating their relationship to the next level.” The actress and the businessman and attorney have been quietly dating since 2018, dodging rumors of a split on an occasion or two.