Ben Affleck HILARIOUSLY mimics his daughters' starstruck expressions after meeting Taylor Swift; WATCH

Ben Affleck is currently promoting, The Tender Bar and recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show for the same. The actor echoed the emotions of every parent as he recalled an incident when his daughters left him embarrassed after their starstruck meeting with Taylor Swift. Affleck showed how his daughters clammed up in the presence of Swift.

Ben Affleck's daughters proved they are true Swifties after they couldn't get a word out of their mouth on meeting their favourite singer. Recently, while chatting up with Kelly Clarkson on her show, Affleck recalled an incident involving his daughters Violet and Seraphina whom he shares with Jennifer Garner. Speaking about starstruck meetings, Ben instantly went on a parental rant as he showed how kids can make you look like liars.

Watch Ben Affleck recall his daughters' Taylor Swift meeting HERE

After Kelly spoke about her kids being massive fans of Aquaman and mentioned how they completely clammed up after meeting Jason Momoa, Affleck weighed in on his won experience of his daughters meeting their idol Taylor Swift. Mimicking how they ended up being shell shocked and mum on meeting Swift, Ben added how he said, "We came all the way here, it's Taylor Swift, say something!" He also recalled telling Swift, "I'm telling you they're fans," after his daughters fell completely silent in front of her. It was Ben's hilarious expressions that caught his daughter's starstruck stares that left everyone laughing on the show.

As for his upcoming film, Affleck will be seen alongside Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan in this George Clooney directorial. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez's greatest 2021 moments includes rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: WATCH