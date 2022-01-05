Ben Affleck hilariously recalls learning 'how to breakdance' with Matt Damon in nylon tracksuits

Ben Affleck has hilariously reflected on how he and long-time pal Matt Damon decided to take a different career path! During an interview about his new movie The Tender Bar, the actor had a talk with Kelly Clarkson about his and Damon's idea of learning how to breakdance in the '80s.

The actor recalled having owned nylon tracksuits and tried to make some money by dancing at Boston subway stations. Affleck told Kelly Clarkson, "The tracksuits, they’re nice now. Back then, they were just one thin, nylon sheet. But that was cool and we wore them… and we wanted to be cool," via ET Canada. The actor then admitted having learnt "how to breakdance" after which, Damon came up with the idea of earning money at subway stations. "Matt was like, ‘If we could just get some linoleum and put it down on the subway, we could do some of our moves and put out a hat,’” Affleck hilariously revealed, via ET Canada.

Recalling the moments, Affleck also funnily noted that the people passing by looked at them "with pity and astonishment." Opening up on the dance moves that they would often perform, The Tender Bar actor said, "There was a lot of popping and locking and back spinning. Matt tried to do the windmill which he never quite mastered." He also admitted that he would "cripple" himself if he had to try out those moves now!

What do you think about Affleck's funny confession about his and Damon's childhood? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck HILARIOUSLY mimics his daughters' starstruck expressions after meeting Taylor Swift; WATCH