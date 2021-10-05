Ben Affleck hints at Batman role being ‘difficult’; Shares thoughts on revisiting his character in The Flash

Ben Affleck recently opened up about reprising his role as the famous Batman. While chatting with Variety during promotions of his upcoming movie The Tender Bar, Affleck, 49, shared what his experience was like, reprising his Batman role on the upcoming film The Flash. “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun. I had a great time, I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued,” he joked.

If you were unaware, Ben will appear in the new film with the likes of Michael Keaton, who will also be returning as Batman, with Ezra Miller taking on the title role. About his co-stars, Ben said: “I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom].’”

If you didn’t know, Ben essayed the role of the superhero in 2016′s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017′s Justice League, also making a small cameo in 2016′s Suicide Squad.

Back in February this year, the actor seemingly revealed why he stepped away from the role. Talking to the New York Times, Ben said: “I showed somebody the ‘Batman’ script, they said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’ You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

Also Read: Ben Affleck asks George Clooney to ‘hire’ him; Calls him ‘the most precise director’ to work with