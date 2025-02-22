Ben Affleck is Already 'Casually Dating' Amid His Recent Divorce With Jennifer Lopez; Source Reveals 'If He's Not Filming...'
Following his recent split from Jennifer Lopez, Affleck is prioritizing his career while slowly re-entering the dating scene.
Ben Affleck is moving forward with his life after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. While a source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar winner is "casually dating," his main focus remains on his career and family.
Affleck and Lopez’s divorce was officially settled on January 6, with a Los Angeles County Superior Court declaration on February 21 confirming they are legally single. Since the split, Affleck, 52, has been dedicating long hours to work, spending time at his office when he’s not on set.
In addition to his professional commitments, Affleck remains deeply involved in his children’s lives. He shares three children—Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The source notes that Affleck and his youngest child, Samuel, share an especially close bond.
Lopez, 55, filed for divorce on August 20, 2024—exactly two years after their Georgia wedding ceremony—citing irreconcilable differences. Court documents indicate that she requested no spousal support and sought to legally restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The former couple will split the proceeds from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion, which remains on the market.
While Affleck focuses on work, he has several major projects on the horizon. His upcoming film, The Accountant 2, is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 before hitting theaters on April 25. He also recently previewed RIP, his action-packed Netflix thriller, describing it as a mix of Heat, Narc, and Training Day. As Affleck steps into this next chapter, both personally and professionally, he appears determined to keep moving forward.